Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old

Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A Missouri father has been charged with second-degree murder for the car-crash death of his 3-year-old son who was not properly restrained.

Larry Lunnin, 40, is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of child abduction, failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, and failing to secure a child in a child restraint or booster.

Investigators said the crash happened Saturday afternoon when Lunnin drove off the road, hit a sign, then rolled his soft-top Jeep. The 3-year-old boy was not properly restrained in a car seat, but he was wearing a seat belt.

Another child in the Jeep suffered minor injuries.

Investigators also said Lunnin did not have custody of the children, as a judge gave the children’s mother full custody in March.

A judge ordered Lunnin in contempt of court after he failed to show up in court to hand over the children. In an interview after the fatal Jeep accident, investigators said Lunnin claimed he never received that court order.

