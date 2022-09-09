Applications open for Fruita City Council seat

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM MDT
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita community members who want to get involved in local politics have an opportunity coming up, as the Fruita City Council has an open spot ready for the taking.

The Fruita City Council announced Thursday that the application period for a vacant council seat has started, and applications are open until September 22 at 5 p.m.

Prospective applicants can fill out the application on the council’s website, and the council says that it plans to hold interviews in-person on October 10.

The council seat opened earlier this month, after Councilmember Heather O’Brien announced that she would be resigning from the council. As O’Brien was elected in 2020 for a four-year term, the council stated that the successful applicant will fill the open spot for the remainder of the term ending on April 18, 2024.

Applicants must be 21 or older and must be a registered voter residing within Fruita city limits, according to the city council.

Once taking their new council seat, the city states that councilmembers must attend City Council meetings held on the first, third, and fourth Tuesday nights of the month, in addition to “special meetings.” The position also requires councilmembers to attend one to three board or commission meetings per month, as well as other regional events.

Councilmembers can expect to be compensated $300 per month. More information about the position and the council can be found on their website.

