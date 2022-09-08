White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene

The Colorado State Patrol is seeking information from anyone who might know what happened
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with body damage on the front right side.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday that it is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in Grand Junction in July that killed a local bicyclist.

Authorities state that a Grand Junction man was riding his bicycle along 29 1/2 road on July 22 at around 11:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck from behind and killed. The driver then fled the area.

The State Patrol said that nearby surveillance cameras captured a mid-90s white four-door Ford F-350 fleeing the area, and states that its investigation indicated that the driver was responsible.

Authorities say that the vehicle was damaged on the front-right side, but did not identify any other distinguishing features.

The CSP asks anyone with information to call them at (970) 858-2250.

