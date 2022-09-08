Sen. Hickenlooper, Gov. Polis, House Candidate Frisch react to Queen of England’s death

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British...
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2012 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II escorted by British Foreign Secretary William Hague, unseen, tours The Foreign and Commonwealth Office during an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local Colorado leadership has issued reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96. The Queen died Thursday after 70 years on the throne, holding the title of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Representative Lauren Boebert and Senator Michael Bennet have not issued statements at this time.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

