Record-breaking heat finally ends this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The highest concentrations of smoke for our area arrived Wednesday morning. The sky was hazy and smokey, but the ground-level smoke diminished fairly quickly. The smoke will still be with us on Thursday, but the worst of it has passed. Slow and gradual improvements are likley through Friday.

A change in the weather pattern will help to disperse the smoke. That changing weather pattern will also bring an end to the record-breaking heat.

This evening will be clear but smoky and hazy, and we’ll be hot. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s at 6 PM. Sunset will be at 7:35 PM, and we’ll cool to 90 degrees by 8 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s by 11 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. The heat is slowly subsiding, but we’ll still be close to record warmth again on Thursday. Expect a mostly sunny and hazy sky. High temperatures will be near 98 degrees around Grand Junction and 93 degrees around Montrose.

Gradual cooling will mean low-to-mid 90s for us on Friday, then more noticeable cooling will happen this weekend. Clouds will begin increasing, and a stray shower or two becomes a possibility. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 80s. We’ll keep stepping down to near-normal middle 80s around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Increasing clouds could even bring a few rain drops with them, especially on Monday and Tuesday. This near-normal period may not last long. Long-range forecast trends favor above-normal temperatures for much of the next two weeks. This doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be breaking records throughout that time.

