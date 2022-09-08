Assessment begins on trash and trailers on state land east of Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information as we follow up on a chunk of land east of Grand Junction just off I-70.

It is owned by the State Land Board. And today the State Land Board, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and code enforcement personnel started to contact individuals in the RVs east of the go-kart track on 29 Road in the north desert, and assess the trash situation

We told you when Mesa County Commissioners fired off a letter to the state demanding the land be cleaned up as it is strewn with trash and several trailers.

But the commissioners received a letter from the State Land Board, stating they’re the landlord but not the operator, and they rely on their leasing partners for the day-to-day oversight of the land.

The board issued a planning lease to SolarGen, which wants to build a solar farm on the property, and if the farm goes up, the site will be fenced and monitored.

The commissioners fired back in a response letter saying the board is deflecting their responsibility by stating it’s the leasing partners’ problem. And just as the county looks to the “absentee slum lords” to take care of their “dilapidated residences,” it looks at the state landlords to upkeep their land.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.