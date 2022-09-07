Smoke increases as heat starts to ease...slowly

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Smoke from wildfires will blow from the north into Western Colorado tonight and Wednesday. The highest concentrations of smoke will be tonight in the Grand Valley, so you may smell smoke. Air Quality Alerts have been issued for areas just north of us, including Garfield County. While the thickest smoke and the worst air quality will be just north of our area, the smoke will increase and you’re likely to notice it through at least Wednesday. Forecast data indicate the smoke will begin to thin and disperse on Thursday.

Cooling Begins... Slowly, At First

Record-breaking heat continues to be the main feature of our weather story. Tuesday was likely the hottest day of this hot stretch. Wednesday and Thursday will still be hot, but they should mark a turn-around and temperatures should start very slowly coming back down. Cooling will become more noticeable on Friday and even bigger still this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and hot. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees at 6 PM, and we’ll cool to near 90 degrees by 8 PM. We will cool into the 70s after midnight. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be sunny, hazy, and hot. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction and 94 degrees around Montrose, both of which would break the record highs.

Cooler This Weekend

The slow cooling keeps us in near-record territory on Thursday before we cool enough to not threaten records on Friday. By this weekend, our highs will be mostly in the 80s amid increasing clouds. A small chance for rain enters our forecast for the first time in nearly three weeks next Monday and Tuesday.

