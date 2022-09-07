Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Judge throws out Tina Peters bid to sue all 63 Colorado county clerks
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
PAC asks feds to investigate Garfield County, Rep. Boebert corruption allegations
A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.
Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak

Latest News

Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved after killer identified through DNA test from family
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years.
Man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2 of them
Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved, killer identified