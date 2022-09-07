Polis safely receives Omicron vaccine

Governor Polis is seen getting his booster shot last year.
Governor Polis is seen getting his booster shot last year.(AP)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - On September 7, 2022, Governor Polis visited the new vaccination site located at Ball Arena in Denver to receive a dose of the doctor-approved Omicron vaccine to protect himself, his loved ones, and the community against this COVID-19 variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 omicron doses to protect from both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the omicron variant.

“I eagerly rolled up my sleeve to get the omicron vaccine dose because it’s a safe and easy way that I can protect my family, and our community, and have peace of mind. These updated vaccines went through a thorough approval process and now we are thrilled they are finally available to protect Coloradans from the omicron variants,” said Gov. Polis.

Colorado has used advanced science and data to detect new variants and to monitor the virus, and the state lab became the first to detect the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) and the third state to detect the omicron variant.

The omicron vaccine uses the same safe and effective mRNA-based technology as the original versions of the COVID-19 vaccines. Hundreds of millions of people have safely received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Coloradans can now get an omicron dose from providers across the state, including many primary care offices, community health centers, pharmacies, and community vaccination sites. Pfizer’s omicron dose is authorized for people aged 12 years and older and Moderna’s omicron dose is authorized for people aged 18 years and older.

400 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines are available at the Ball Arena Community Vaccination Site today and tomorrow, and 207 appointments have already been made. The state is expecting another shipment of 1,500 doses of the omicron vaccine for this location later this week.

Within the next two weeks the state will be opening ten additional Community Vaccine sites, in Colorado Springs, Commerce City, Durango, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Frisco, Fort Collins, Longmont, Federal Heights and Denver. These sites will also offer primary vaccinations for anyone six months of age or older and boosters for children aged five to 11.

