Local Lions Club member ‘Mr. Lion’ wins prestigious award

Lions Clubs International logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lions Clubs International)
Lions Clubs International logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lions Clubs International)(PRNewswire)
By (Bernie Lange)
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Local Lions Club member Brad “Mr. Lion” McCloud has been honored by the Lions Club International Club for his substantial impact on the Grand Junction area.

McCloud has been declared a Melvin Jones Fellow, the highest honor the Lions Club International Foundation can bestow. The club states that the award recognizes outstanding individuals and the work they do for and with the organization, based on the people he brought into the club and how well he reflects the Lions Club motto, “We Serve.”

McCloud gets his nickname from the district level for all he does, according to former District Governor Paul Steinfort.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Judge throws out Tina Peters bid to sue all 63 Colorado county clerks
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
PAC asks feds to investigate Garfield County, Rep. Boebert corruption allegations
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.
Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak

Latest News

Colorado River at Las Colonias Park
RiversEdge West receives $10,000 for various riparian programs
The attempted kidnapping happened at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Tina Peters pleads not guilty, plans to fight charges
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction