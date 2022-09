GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews are trying to knock down flames along the railroad tracks at 50 and Unaweep.

We’re told it is burning near railroad tracks and that officials closed the line while fire teams do their work.

You can see a plume of smoke from the area.

We have a crew on the way and we will update you as soon as possible

