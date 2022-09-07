Colorado State Patrol mandated to equip all patrol officers with body cams by next year

By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - A new law enacted in Colorado will require all State Patrol troopers to be equipped with body cameras by next year.

Troopers in areas along the eastern side of the state were equipped Tuesday with the new body cameras. The CSP states that the Grand Junction area will see the cameras deployed sometime in December

The CSP states that rolling out the cameras to all 800 troopers in the state is no small task, but expects to complete the rollout before the deadline of July 1, 2023.

The rollout is expected to cost taxpayers roughly $8 million.

The CSP states that all digital recordings will be uploaded and rendered inaccessible to everyone except for supervisors. Supervisors will be able to access and make tracked edits to the footage.

“And that’s what we’re trying to educate folks about that. This as a tool will never be what is the troopers instincts and the troopers training the troopers experiences. It only captures a few things in terms of video and audio. It doesn’t have the five senses that the actual officers are so we’re still dependent on the officers using their best discretion. But again, this is a great resource and a great tool for us to have,” stated Trooper Josh Lewis.

