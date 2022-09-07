City of Grand Junction utilizing American Rescue Plan money to tackle homelessness, mental and behavioral health

By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee has received 30 applications for funding, setting the stage to distribute $9 million in state and local fiscal recovery funds.

Of the 30 applications, 12 addressed mental and behavioral health, 11 for housing, and seven focused on homelessness.

The committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, September 13, to discuss subcommittee recommendations. The committee will also be making funding recommendations to the city council on who will make the final funding decisions.

