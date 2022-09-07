Bivalent Booster now offered at Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is now providing a bivalent booster.

The booster is available to anyone over the age of 12 that has previously completed their primary vaccination series or have gotten their last booster more than two months ago.

The vaccine clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays by appointment only to accommodate the anticipated high demand.

The booster as well as the initial Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series will be available.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about the booster, visit the Mesa County Public Health website.

