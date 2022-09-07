10th Annual Colorado West Pride Festival kicks off today

Colorado West Pride parade, 2021.
Colorado West Pride parade, 2021.(Natasha Lynn)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado West Pride (CWP) is hosting the 10th annual Pride Festival from today, September 7, 2022, to Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“For the last decade, Colorado West Pride has been promoting and honoring the LGBTQIA community on the Western Slope,” said Heidi Hess, co-director of CWP. “This festival is a culmination of our struggles and celebration for acceptance and equality.”

The theme is “Decades” to celebrate ten years of festivities.

Both free and paid events will be available for the public over the five days.

  • September 7, 2022, Mesa Theater (538 Main Street, Grand Junction) will be hosting a cinema showing at 6 p.m. of Lust in the Dust. Admission will be $12.
  • September 8, 2022, a family-friendly, free Queer and Ally Connection Fashion Show at 7 p.m. at Mesa Theater.
  • September 9, 2022, CWP will host the organization’s signature Glow Party, a 21+ event. Starting at 9 p.m., the party will be hosted at Charlie Dwellington’s (103 N. 1st Street, Grand Junction).
  • September 10, 2022, CWP will host it’s first annual family-friendly, free Pride at the Park event. Starting at noon at Lincoln Park (12th and Gunnison Ave, Grand Junction), entertainment, food trucks, games and activities will be available for all ages.
  • September 10, 2022, CWP will also host a signature drag event, the Rainbow Party, starting at 9 p.m. at Mesa Theater. Admission to the show is $10.
  • September 11, 2022, CWP’s Pride Festival culminates with the 10th annual Pride Festival on Main Street, Grand Junction. A parade will kick off the day at noon. The festival will have local bands, entertainers, food, vendors, a beer garden, and a doggy drag show throughout the afternoon.

Anticipated attendance on September 11, 2022 is 3,000 people.

The Decades Pride Festival and associated events is hosted by Colorado West Pride, a nonprofit, volunteer-run organization that is committed to promoting diversity, acceptance, progression and unity within Western Colorado and Eastern Utah.

More information about the Colorado West Pride organization or about the festival itself can be found on the Colorado West Pride website.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Judge throws out Tina Peters bid to sue all 63 Colorado county clerks
One person has died after hiking in extreme heat at Spur Cross Trailhead.
Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
PAC asks feds to investigate Garfield County, Rep. Boebert corruption allegations
A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.
Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak

Latest News

Moderna, Pfizer released Bivalent Booster that is now available at Mesa County Public Health
Bivalent Booster now offered at Mesa County Public Health
CSP Body Cams
Colorado State Patrol mandated to equip all patrol officers with body cams by next year
Grand Junction ARPA
City of Grand Junction utilizing American Rescue Plan money to tackle homelessness, mental and behavioral health
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version