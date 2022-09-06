Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak

A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.
A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous peak in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office said.

The woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. The witness said a rock handhold the victim had been using gave way.

The woman’s body was recovered by Mountain Rescue Aspen and flown out by helicopter.

Capitol Peak, located in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, at 14,137-feet high is one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb because of the extreme exposure and loose, crumbling rock, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sunday, a distressed climber on Capitol Peak was rescued by helicopter after making a phone call requesting assistance. The man had been climbing off route, was dehydrated and out of food and not properly equipped for the terrain, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash
The driver was attempting to turn left onto Bristol Court when it was rear-ended by a car.
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
A wrong way driver on Highway 50 and Unaweep in Grand Junction nearly collided with a police car.
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks

Latest News

Mark Miller, age 60
Man shot and killed in Montrose during apparent ‘road rage’ incident, says Sheriff
FILE - In this viewer-provided file photo dated July 23, 2022, a lightning storm above...
Over 60 displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Gimme-Gimme
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Judge throws out Tina Peters bid to sue all 63 Colorado county clerks