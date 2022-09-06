Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Gimme-Gimme
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Gimme-Gimme(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gimme-Gimme!

Gimme-Gimme is a three-year-old cat who was found as stray near the Colorado National Monument, hungry and covered in fleas. She has since made a full recovery and is a healthy weight and no longer has any fleas.

Gimme-Gimme is a pretty laid back cat who loves being picked up and snuggled. She gets along well with other cats and would do great around children.

If you’re interested in adopting Gimme-Gimme, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash
The driver was attempting to turn left onto Bristol Court when it was rear-ended by a car.
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
A wrong way driver on Highway 50 and Unaweep in Grand Junction nearly collided with a police car.
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks

Latest News

Mark Miller, age 60
Man shot and killed in Montrose during apparent ‘road rage’ incident, says Sheriff
FILE - In this viewer-provided file photo dated July 23, 2022, a lightning storm above...
Over 60 displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
Judge throws out Tina Peters bid to case all 63 Colorado county clerks
A 29-year-old man who had been walking through traffic on a Denver-area interstate was shot and...
Officer kills man with weapon walking on Colorado interstate