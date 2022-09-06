Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gimme-Gimme’
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gimme-Gimme!
Gimme-Gimme is a three-year-old cat who was found as stray near the Colorado National Monument, hungry and covered in fleas. She has since made a full recovery and is a healthy weight and no longer has any fleas.
Gimme-Gimme is a pretty laid back cat who loves being picked up and snuggled. She gets along well with other cats and would do great around children.
If you’re interested in adopting Gimme-Gimme, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.
