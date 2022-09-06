PAC asks feds to investigate Garfield County, Rep. Boebert corruption allegations

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(Associated Press)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Muckrakers PAC fired off a letter asking the U.S. Department of Justice and the Denver office of the FBI check out allegations of corruption in Garfield County, CO.

The request focuses on the relationship between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario. The complaint consists of 42 pages and is based on a series of emails the PAC says it received after filing a Colorado Open Records Act request.

Many of the emails are focused on a temporary restraining order Boebert’s Chief of Staff requested the sheriff’s office serve on the President of the PAC, David Wheeler.

Boebert’s office accused Wheeler of threatening and stalking her. A judge granted a temporary TRO but Wheeler says he was never served the court documents. The judge dismissed the case at a later hearing.

The email chain shows Vallario supports Boebert and has even used his taxpayer owned email account to campaign for her. The Secretary of State confirmed it received a complaint from the American Muckrakers PAC alleging Vallario has used his official resources for political purposes.

We have reached out to Vallario and Boebert’s staff for reaction to the complaint.

We’ll share it with you as soon as we get it.

