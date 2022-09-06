Over 60 displaced by fire possibly sparked by lightning

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Dozens of residents in a Colorado Springs apartment complex have been displaced after a fire Friday night that was possibly caused by a lightning strike, fire officials said.

Fifty firefighters responded to a blaze at the Apex Apartments around 11:40 p.m. Friday and had it under control in about 90 minutes, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Fire officials said 64 residents were displaced from 34 apartments because of fire damage. Officials also said residents of the building were not alerted by smoke or fire alarms and that firefighters alerted people by going door to door, KKTV reported.

The blaze began after a lightning strike to the building, officials said. An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

No injures have been reported. The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for the displaced residents.

