More record highs could be broken this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More record heat is likely this week.

Records Broken

Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be sunny, hazy, and hot. We’ll cool from upper 90s around 6 PM to near 90 by 8 PM. We likely won’t cool into the 70s until just after midnight. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. The low temperatures will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction and 59 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be sunny, hazy, and very hot. Record-breaking heat is likely. The high temperature will be near 102 degrees around Grand Junction and 96 degrees in Montrose. Record highs are 99 degrees in Grand Junction and 94 degrees in Montrose.

More Records Will Likely Fall This Week

More records could fall on Wednesday, and both Thursday and Friday will be close to records. Cooling will arrive this weekend. We’ll still be warmer than normal by upper 80s to lower 90s are easier to handle after a long summer than triple-digits. There’s even some potential for rain by next Monday and Tuesday.

Heat Safety

Remember that even though we often experience triple-digit heat here on the Western Slope, this heat can still be deadly. People die as a result of the heat in Colorado and in the U.S. more than another other weather-related issue. If you have to be outside, remember to stay hydrated and eat well to help your body be able to better handle the extreme heat. It’s important to take frequent, cool breaks, too. If you don’t have to be outside for more than a few minutes, that’s the better alternative. Make sure outdoor pets have a way to stay cool and plenty of water to drink. Remember the pavement can be hot enough to burn your pets’ paws. The grass is warm, but the pavement can be hot enough to cause injury. If it’s too hot for you to touch with your bare hands, it’s too hot for your pets’ paws.

