Man shot and killed in Montrose during apparent ‘road rage’ incident, says Sheriff

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A man was shot and killed Monday morning in an apparent disagreement, marking the first homicide in Montrose in three years.

According to Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, 60-year-old Mark Miller has been identified as the suspected shooter. He has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, with additional formal charges still pending.

The victim is a man in his 40s, but authorities have yet to release his identity.

According to the MCSO, the victim was traveling on O74 Road Monday morning where he encountered Miller, who was walking his dog in the area. The two men apparently got into an argument, and Miller then allegedly shot the driver, according to authorities.

Miller himself called 911 to report the shooting, as well as one other person in the area.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities state that the dead man’s body was outside of his vehicle, lying in the middle of the road. “They got to the scene where they were able to try CPR on the decedent. It appeared that he had been shot,” said Sheriff Lillard.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

