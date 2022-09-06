2 killed, one injured in separate Utah hiking accidents

Utah canyon country
Utah canyon country(Zion National Park / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Two men fell to their deaths and a woman sustained a serious head injury during three hiking accidents over the holiday weekend in the mountains of Utah.

The first fatality was a 45-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, KUTV-TV reported. The man’s body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter.

He had fallen a long distance, said Utah County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man died while hiking with some friends in Neffs Canyon south of Salt Lake City. The man fell approximately 30 feet and sustained serious head injuries, the Salt Lake Unified Police District said. The victim died as a medical helicopter was en route to the scene.

Also Monday, Utah County officials say they received a call about an 18-year-old woman who had fallen, hit her head and temporarily lost consciousness hiking Mount Timpanogos in the American Fork Canyon. The woman was airlifted out of the canyon to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

