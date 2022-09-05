Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby loses lawsuit

Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame Inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame Inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday, April 10, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A federal court in California has dismissed a lawsuit alleging a famous album cover is child pornography.

Spencer Elden, the man who 31 years ago appeared as the naked baby on the cover of Nirvana’s album “Nevermind,” filed the lawsuit against the band and its record label last year.

Elden claimed the cover photo constitutes “commercial child sexual exploitation.”

The judge ruled the 10-year statute of limitations to file such a claim had expired.

“Nevermind” sold millions of copies and became one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed albums of all time.

Elden’s lawsuit confused many people because he had posed for recreations of the photograph during his adult life.

The lawsuit was initially dismissed in January after Elden missed a deadline to respond to a motion for dismissal by Nirvana’s lawyers, but the judge allowed Elden to file an amended version of his complaint.

Elden’s lawyer pledged to appeal the latest dismissal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

The driver was attempting to turn left onto Bristol Court when it was rear-ended by a car.
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
Motorcycle crash
Pueblo man injured after motorcycle crash
A wrong way driver on Highway 50 and Unaweep in Grand Junction nearly collided with a police car.
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
The patrol officer was able to pull the SUV over before anyone was injured.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
A manhunt is underway for mass stabbing suspects in Canada
Manhunt underway for mass stabbing suspects in Canada
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling