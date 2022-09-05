Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawaii’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Hawaii'
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Hawaii!

Hawaii is a seven-year-old male Shepard mix. Hawaii is a calm and friendly dog who loves others. He walks well on a leash and gets along great with other dogs and children. Hawaii is a very cuddly dog and would work well in any family.

If you are interested in adopting Hawaii contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

