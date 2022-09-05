1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:28 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the aircraft had eight adults and one child aboard.

The agency tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was attempting to turn left onto Bristol Court when it was rear-ended by a car.
Motorcycle accident sends one to hospital
A wrong way driver on Highway 50 and Unaweep in Grand Junction nearly collided with a police car.
Wrong way driver almost collides with Grand Junction police car
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty
The patrol officer was able to pull the SUV over before anyone was injured.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
Eliza Fletcher is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Jogger abducted during early morning run in Tennessee, police say

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings; suspects at large
Vehicles destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday,...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers
Police said two victims died at a hospital.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting