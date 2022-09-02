Scorching weekend could challenge record high temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday’s record high of 98 degrees in Grand Junction fell when Grand Junction warmed to 99 degrees in the 3:00 hour. That’s the second time this week we’ve tied or broken a record high temperature. Record highs could be in jeopardy this weekend and at least through Wednesday of next week. After Wednesday cooler weather will arrive. Cooler relative to nearly 100 degrees can still be quite warm.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be sunny, then clear after sunset at 7:43. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 90s around 6 PM to near 90 around 8 PM. We will cool into the 70s by around 11 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will be sunny and hot. Record high temperatures could be tied or broken again. Forecast high temperatures are near 99 degrees around Grand Junction and 94 degrees in Montrose. Some of our back yard thermometers will likely break 100 degrees. High temperatures on top of the Grand Mesa will be in the mid-70s.

The Rest of This Weekend

The weekend’s second half may be the slightly cooler half, but it will still be hot. The day will start with upper 50s and lower 60s across Western Colorado. We’ll warm into the mid-to-upper 90s around Grand Junction with lower 90s around Montrose. Highs on top of the Grand Mesa will be in the lower 70s.

Still Hot Next Week... At First

High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s will test record highs next Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will start to turn cooler, but that isn’t to say we will be cool. Complicating things is the fact that our various bits of forecast data show varying amounts of cooling - some with almost none until after next week. For now, we’re forecast low-to-mid 90s - a noticeable drop from upper 90s. That’s still warmer than what climatology says is normal, but at least it’s not in near-record territory.

