New “Rainbow Fentanyl” meant to attract teens and children is now in Mesa County, police say

Rainbow Fentanyl can be identified by its bright colors.
Rainbow Fentanyl can be identified by its bright colors.(Grand Junction Police Department / DEA)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a new cosmetic variant of the deadly drug, is now being distributed in Mesa County by drug cartels, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The Western Colorado Task Force and the GJPD state that the new colorations are meant to attract children and teens to the highly addictive and dangerous drug.

Authorities state that fentanyl-caused overdoses are increasing, rising from three deaths in 2019 to 12 deaths in 2022.

Colloquially referred to as “blues” and “rainbows,” approximately 60,000 fentanyl pills have been seized on the western slope in just the past two weeks, according to authorities.

The GJPD and the WCTF state that both organizations are working to educate D51 staff, students, and families on the dangers of fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

