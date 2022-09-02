Near record temperatures continue

KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast September 2, 2022
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast September 2, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The main story of hot temperatures and dry conditions will continue into today. Across the Western Slope, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, staying dry and hot temperatures for our valleys and more relaxed in our higher elevations. Unfortunately, some light cloud cover will stick around, especially near the four corners. Temperatures today will stay in the upper 90s for Grand Junction and the lower 90s for Montrose. Our high temperature for Grand Junction today is 98, and there is a chance that we could beat it or tie the record.

Because of the clear skies, all the daytime heating will escape into the atmosphere tonight, cooling the surfaces as temperatures fall into the mid-60s for Grand Junction and upper 50s for Montrose.

Tomorrow, the same trend is just going to continue as temperatures are going to remain around the same as they are today. However, where some changes will occur is going to be down south near the four corners region and areas in the southern portion of the San Juans near Durango. Most of the day will remain dry and hot for the morning and afternoon hours, but by the evening, there is a slight chance of a few pop-up showers. While these chances are low, they are ruled not. It will be brief before dry conditions settle in again by the nighttime and overnight.

For the valleys, temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to triple digits, and for Montrose, sitting in the lower 90s. We will continue the trend leading into the start of next week.

Some slight relief is in store for Grand Junction and Montrose by next Wednesday and Thursday. For Wednesday, Montrose will continue to remain in the lower 90s. For Grand Junction, temperatures will fall to the mid-90s and continue falling to the lower 90s to mid-80s for Montrose next Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Police look for robbery suspect on North Ave
Robbery suspect apprehended on North Avenue
A woman in New Castle was attacked by a bear early Wednesday morning.
New Castle woman suffered severe lacerations after bear attack
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed

Latest News

Our weekend is almost here, but this weekend is going to be a lot like the week leading up to...
Record-challenging, late-summer heat wave persists through this weekend
Staying sunny, dry, and unseasonably hot
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 9/1
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather