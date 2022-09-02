Near record temperatures continue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The main story of hot temperatures and dry conditions will continue into today. Across the Western Slope, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, staying dry and hot temperatures for our valleys and more relaxed in our higher elevations. Unfortunately, some light cloud cover will stick around, especially near the four corners. Temperatures today will stay in the upper 90s for Grand Junction and the lower 90s for Montrose. Our high temperature for Grand Junction today is 98, and there is a chance that we could beat it or tie the record.

Because of the clear skies, all the daytime heating will escape into the atmosphere tonight, cooling the surfaces as temperatures fall into the mid-60s for Grand Junction and upper 50s for Montrose.

Tomorrow, the same trend is just going to continue as temperatures are going to remain around the same as they are today. However, where some changes will occur is going to be down south near the four corners region and areas in the southern portion of the San Juans near Durango. Most of the day will remain dry and hot for the morning and afternoon hours, but by the evening, there is a slight chance of a few pop-up showers. While these chances are low, they are ruled not. It will be brief before dry conditions settle in again by the nighttime and overnight.

For the valleys, temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to triple digits, and for Montrose, sitting in the lower 90s. We will continue the trend leading into the start of next week.

Some slight relief is in store for Grand Junction and Montrose by next Wednesday and Thursday. For Wednesday, Montrose will continue to remain in the lower 90s. For Grand Junction, temperatures will fall to the mid-90s and continue falling to the lower 90s to mid-80s for Montrose next Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

