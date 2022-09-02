Man who went missing from Battlement Mesa assisted living facility found dead less than two miles away

By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLEMENT MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - A man who went missing from a Battlement Mesa assisted living facility was found dead earlier this week less than two miles from the facility he disappeared from. Filmer Lopez, a man who reportedly suffered from dementia and went missing on August 13, garnered statewide media attention after his disappearance.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office reports that Lopez’s body was found on August 30 at 7:23 p.m., approximately 1.25 miles from Mesa Vista Assisted Living where he had been living. His identity was determined after decomposing remains consistent with a description of Lopez was reported on a private parcel of land about one mile east of Battlement Mesa, the coroner’s office stated.

After performing an autopsy on Lopez’s body, a forensic pathologist determined that he sustained no injuries that lead to his death and confirmed his identity. The coroner’s office states that Lopez likely died either the day or the day after he was reported missing after becoming lost and disoriented, before suffering a medical event which lead to his death.

The coroner’s office is investigating the manner of death as natural.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for robbery suspect on North Ave
UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
A woman in New Castle was attacked by a bear early Wednesday morning.
New Castle woman suffered severe lacerations after bear attack
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The patrol officer was able to pull the SUV over before anyone was injured.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on

Latest News

State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
Police look for robbery suspect on North Ave
UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday
The patrol officer was able to pull the SUV over before anyone was injured.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on
NOAH'S GIVING TABLE
Local 5-year-old boy sets up a lemonade stand for charity, donates and shares thousands