Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita.

The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying.

Laing is on administrative leave.

State patrol told us the department’s internal process kicked in when “one of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of one of his subordinates and they made an allegation of misconduct. This is what prompted the investigation, not a complaint.”

Here is the rest of CSP’s statement:

“The Colorado State Patrol is conducting a professional standards investigation of Sgt. Laing that is designed to protect the public, the department and the employee, to provide the basis for correcting improper employee behavior and to ensure the continued high standards of the Patrol. The allegation stems from changes to a report of one of his subordinates. As relevant to C.R.S.16-2.5-502(2)(c) we sent a written credibility disclosure notification to the district attorney’s office for the jurisdiction of this member. Presently this is an ongoing investigation and no findings of wrongdoing have been determined. Notification occurs before the outcome of an investigation and if allegations are unfounded or unsustained, the Patrol will request that the district attorney’s office remove the credibility disclosure from the record. "

But if investigators find it’s more than an allegation, it could spell big trouble for Laing.

Depending on the outcome, prosecutors might not want to use him as a witness because the defense is likely to attack his credibility.

No word on when the investigation is expected to conclude.

