Colorado State Patrol investigates Fruita trooper for alleged dishonesty

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has...
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating Sgt. Aaron Laing for alleged dishonesty. Laing has been placed on administrative leave.(Oregon Department of Transportation / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol sent a letter to Mesa County’s Prosecuting Attorney alerting them to an investigation into a trooper based in Fruita.

The notice says Sgt. Aaron Laing is under investigation for dishonesty or lying.

Laing is on administrative leave.

State patrol told us the department’s internal process kicked in when “one of our uniformed members discovered a change in the report of one of his subordinates and they made an allegation of misconduct. This is what prompted the investigation, not a complaint.”

Here is the rest of CSP’s statement:

“The Colorado State Patrol is conducting a professional standards investigation of Sgt. Laing that is designed to protect the public, the department and the employee, to provide the basis for correcting improper employee behavior and to ensure the continued high standards of the Patrol. The allegation stems from changes to a report of one of his subordinates. As relevant to C.R.S.16-2.5-502(2)(c) we sent a written credibility disclosure notification to the district attorney’s office for the jurisdiction of this member. Presently this is an ongoing investigation and no findings of wrongdoing have been determined. Notification occurs before the outcome of an investigation and if allegations are unfounded or unsustained, the Patrol will request that the district attorney’s office remove the credibility disclosure from the record. "

Colorado State Patrol

But if investigators find it’s more than an allegation, it could spell big trouble for Laing.

Depending on the outcome, prosecutors might not want to use him as a witness because the defense is likely to attack his credibility.

No word on when the investigation is expected to conclude.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for robbery suspect on North Ave
UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
A woman in New Castle was attacked by a bear early Wednesday morning.
New Castle woman suffered severe lacerations after bear attack
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The patrol officer was able to pull the SUV over before anyone was injured.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on

Latest News

State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
State Land Board’s response to Mesa County letter
Missing Man Found Dead
Man who went missing from Battlement Mesa assisted living facility found dead less than two miles away
Police look for robbery suspect on North Ave
UPDATE: Two arrested after robbery reported on North Avenue Thursday
The patrol officer was able to pull the SUV over before anyone was injured.
WATCH: Colorado State Patrol dash cam footage shows Denver woman driving the wrong way on state highway, nearly striking state patrol car head-on