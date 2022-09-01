Weekly Drought Monitor update shows improvement

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Drought Monitor update released on Thursday, September 1 showed some change, and the change was in a good direction.

Severe Drought has covered Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties since May 24, and the severe drought has been persistent. Only a small area of severe drought is still shown from near Delta to near Montrose. The rest of Mesa, Montrose, and Delta counties have improved.

The Drought Monitor is released every Thursday and is based on a week’s worth of data ending at midnight the previous Tuesday night. The data analyzed includes rainfall amounts, soil moisture, river levels, and evaporation rates of available moisture.

