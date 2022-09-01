NASA captures first-ever direct image of planet outside our solar system

The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.(NASA.gov)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT
(CNN) – NASA’s newest telescope has captured its first image of a planet outside our solar system.

These are known as exoplanets, and the one pictured is called HIP 65426B.

The planet is known as a gas giant and has six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It’s also an interstellar baby at only 15 to 20 million years old.

In comparison, Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured four images, representing how the planet appears in four different bands of infrared light.

Scientists have known about the exoplanet, which is some 385 light years away, since 2017.

The new observation provides details like a water signature and evidence of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

The Hubble telescope was the first device to capture direct images of exoplanets.

