Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations with Circle-K branded fuel.(WITN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Many Circle K gas stations across the country are cutting fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event starting Thursday afternoon.

The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations with Circle-K branded fuel. More than 3,600 pump locations offer the gas included in the promotion.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.

The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.
UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.
Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash

Latest News

The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security...
LISTEN: Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
FBI search Trump's residence
House Intelligence Committee to receive “damage assessment” on seized Trump documents
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking...
Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida