CDOT suspending all construction projects statewide for Labor Day weekend

Traveling for labor day? CDOT may have some tips.
Traveling for labor day? CDOT may have some tips.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it will be suspending all construction projects statewide in anticipation for increased traffic over Labor Day weekend, with exceptions to emergency work.

CDOT also reminded drivers to expect extra traffic throughout the state, as Labor Day weekend is a popular weekend for recreation and vacationing. Heavier traffic along I-25 and I-70 can be expected.

To avoid the heaviest of Labor Day interstate traffic, CDOT suggests avoiding I-70 from mid-morning until late afternoon Friday, and from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon Saturday.

CDOT also suggests keeping a close eye on Glenwood Canyon conditions using weather forecasts and COtrip.org. If a flash flood warning is issued by the National Weather Service, CDOT states that it will immediately close I-70 to protect the public from potential flooding and mudslides in and around the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.
UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown
A woman in New Castle was attacked by a bear early Wednesday morning.
New Castle woman suffered severe lacerations after bear attack

Latest News

Archery on the Grand Mesa has exploded in recent years, leading some to call for restrictions...
Hunters be aware: CPW seeking comment on potential limits to elk archery hunting licenses in Grand Mesa area
This is an example of a ransomware attack.
Fremont County systems hit by cyberattack
FILE - Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on...
No more ‘nuance’ Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers
Two Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Crash on I70
Two Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Crash on I70