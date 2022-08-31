Temperatures continue to challenge records through the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We started off our morning with some scattered clouds around the central portions of the Western Slope, but much of that cloud cover has faded through the middle portions of the morning. Scattered clouds will return to several places around the region this afternoon, especially along the Continental Divide and along the San Juan Mountains. The atmosphere might be able to squeeze out just enough moisture along with terrain-generated lift to develop a few showers across the central portions of the Continental Divide. Temperatures will once again challenge record highs today in Grand Junction and Montrose after both locations came up a degree shy of tying records yesterday afternoon. Skies will clear out once again overnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

There won’t be very many chances to the current pattern through the remainder of the week, the weekend, and even into early next week. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with afternoon clouds each day through at least Monday. Temperatures will continue to be within a degree or two of record highs, with highs continuing to hang around in the upper 90s in Grand Junction and lower to middle 90s in Montrose.

The ridge that has kept us and will continue to keep us sunny, dry, and hot will start to weaken on Tuesday, slowly bringing some heat relief into the region through the middle of the week. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 90s. We should continue to turn cooler through the middle of next week, with high temperatures potentially returning to near-normal values for this time of year.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

