Orchard Mesa Pool to limit hours on labor day, diverting staff to Lincoln Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Prospective swimmers looking to get out of the late summer heat in Orchard Mesa may want to plan ahead for this weekend, as the Orchard Mesa Pool will be offering limited hours on Monday.

City of Grand Junction staff stated that the reason for the reduced hours is in order to keep the Lincoln Park Pool open on Labor Day. The city stated that all staffing resources have been diverted to Lincoln Park.

The Orchard Mesa Pool will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lap swim and aqua aerobics only.

The city cited staffing shortages caused by part-time lifeguards returning to school as a factor. Lincoln Park is also a larger and busier facility, and the city wants to ensure the safety of swimmers by concentrating their available lifeguards in the busier location.

For residents on Orchard Mesa, the city suggests using the GVT bus system to get to Lincoln Park. Bus passes are free for middle and high schoolers, with a bus stop on Unaweep and 27 3/8 Road, near the Orchard Mesa Pool.

