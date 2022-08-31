LOOK: Police officer helps free hawk from car’s grill

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A police officer in Virginia is being praised for helping a hawk caught in a car’s grill get free.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page detailing Officer McLemore’s efforts.

A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.
A police officer in Virginia helped rescue a hawk caught in a driver's car grill.(Fairfax County Police Department)

They said she was called to an area of an interstate highway after a driver realized there was a hawk in their car’s grill.

McLemore helped free the hawk and had it taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.
UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.
Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials

Latest News

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York
Gabo, a Jonesboro Police Department K9 officer, is being featured in the 2020 Vested Interest...
GJPD’s K9 Vamos getting new armor
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness