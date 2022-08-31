Highway 6 & 50 closed

Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it will reopen.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and Highway 14, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway.

The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been released.

Highway 6 & 50 will be closed for the safety of other drivers, there is no estimate when it will reopen.

The Colorado State Patrol has not released any further information, but more information will be added as it becomes available.

