Grand Junction maintenance program continues to improve city streets

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Since 2017, the City of Grand Junction has been working to improve city streets with the Grand Junction Street Maintenance Program. The goal of this program is to maintain the street network throughout the city in a sustainable yet low-cost method.

Street conditions are measured with a measurement tool known as the Pavement Condition Index (PCI). The higher the index, the better quality of the road. For example, a brand new road would have a PCI of 100.

In 2004, the average PCI for the city’s street network was 77. Due to a rise in inflation, rise in construction costs, in the mid 2000s, the 2016 average for streets in Grand Junction dropped to a PCI of 69.

Rather than wait until roads deteriorated further and repairs became much more expensive, the city developed a strategy to increase the PCI to an average of 73, where less expensive maintenance would be effective. With voter authorization in 2017, the city decided to begin a six-year plan for road improvement.

PCI is only used as a measurement for city streets; streets within the community are maintained by different entities. Ownership and maintenance can typically be defined by the color of the street sign. City streets usually are defined with blue street signs, and community streets are, maintained by Mesa County, usually are marked with green street signs.

Other roads, like the I-70 Business Loop, North Ave (US Hwy 6), US Hwy 50 on Orchard Mesa, and Broadway (State Hwy 340) in the Redlands, are maintained by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

2022 efforts have focused on the following treatments:

Chip Seal: The Chip Seal program involves installing a layer of 3/8″ of fine rock surface (“chips”) and then a few weeks later covering that in a fog seal. The area that was “chipped” mainly takes place on the Redlands south of State Highway 340. The Sanford, Colex, and Scarlet industrial area was also chipped. The Chip Seal program began in June and is now complete.

HA-5: HA-5 is a high-density Mineral bond product that was piloted by the city four years ago. It is used as an alternative to chip seal, with lower overall costs. The product was applied on selected roads throughout the city by Andale Construction and work was finished by early August.

Street Overlays: These improvements include a two-inch layer of asphalt to be installed, restoring structural capacity to the road. Major work includes 21 1/2 Road from Highway 6 & 50 to 848 21 1/2 Road, 25 1/2 Road from Independent Ave to Patterson Road, Redlands Parkway from the Broadway Roundabout to the Colorado River Bridge, and Fernwood Court in the Knolls subdivision. Work will commence in early September and is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Reconstruction: A section of South Rim Ave and Kansas Ave were scheduled to be a part of the street overlay. but deterioration has called for a partial reconstruction. Construction began in June and is now complete.

Traffic and construction updates can be obtained by subscribing to notifications on the city’s website, on city social media, and/or by checking the local newspaper. Community members and motorists can also submit a concern online.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.