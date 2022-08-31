GMUG announces availability of record of Irene Mine

Mining helmet (stock photo)
Mining helmet (stock photo)(Associated Press)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests have coordinated with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety to initiate a removal action at the abandoned and inactive Irene Mine Site located in Ouray County, Colorado.

The removal action is expected to be completed in September of 2022 and involves the cleanup and disposal of lead-contaminated soil and waste rock on Federal land.

The site spans two acres of land within the boundaries of GMUG. The site is at the Richmond Pass Trailhead, with access from Highway 550.

Three piles of hazardous mine waste as well as a collapsed, seeping adit lie at the Irene Mine site.

The waste is going to be removed and consolidated in to an on-site repository. The on-site repository will be lined with an impermeable liner and capped with native rock. The on-site repository is limited to waste material located on-site only.

All areas that have been disturbed will be revegetated. There will also be trailhead and parking area improvements.

The Forest Service encourages community members to review the Administrative Record and submit written comments within 30 days. Copies of the Administrative Record for this removal action will be available for public review at the GMUG National Forests Supervisor’s Office during regular business hours.

Written comments can be mailed to GMUG National Forest Supervisor’s Office, Attn: Bryan Barret - Irene Mine Administrive Record Prokect Comments, 2250 South Main Street, Delta, CO 81416. Comments can also be submitted via email to bryan.barrett2@usda.gov.

