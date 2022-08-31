GJPD’s K9 Vamos getting new armor

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has shared that their K9 Vamos will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest. “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” will be embroidered into Vamos’ vest.

The vest comes from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which was initially established in 2009. The charity aims to provide protective vests for dogs working with law enforcement and other related agencies across the US.

The program is available for dogs that are over 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other agencies. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has given over 4,740 vests to K9s with the help from private and corporate donations.

Contributions to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. are tax-deductible, while a donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Each vest weighs an average of four to five pounds, has a value near $2000, and comes with a five year warranty.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508)824-6978. You can also find information about them, their events, and how to donate by visiting their website.

