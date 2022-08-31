Applications now available for residential burn permits

(WEAU)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health will start accepting residential burn permits on September 1, 2022.

The fall burn season runs through September 30 for the City of Grand Junction, and through October 31 for the rest of Mesa County.

Residents can apply online for permits. More information about burn permits and how to track air quality conditions can be found on the Mesa County Public Health website.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.
UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown
The accident claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital. The cause is currently...
UPDATE: I-70 wreck death toll rises to two, sends two others to the hospital
Semi Rollover in Grand Junction Highway 6 & 50. Road is closed and there is no estimate when it...
Highway 6 & 50 closed
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.
Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash

Latest News

City of Grand Junction Street Maintenance Program Improves conditions of city streets - Map...
Grand Junction maintenance program continues to improve city streets
The Bureau of Reclamation made emergency releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County...
Ramp closures at Blue Mesa Reservoir
Gabo, a Jonesboro Police Department K9 officer, is being featured in the 2020 Vested Interest...
GJPD’s K9 Vamos getting new armor
The Artemis 1 Space Launch System
NASA’s Artemis 1 mission to the Moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth’s orbit – here’s what to expect and why it’s important