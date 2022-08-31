Applications now available for residential burn permits

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health will start accepting residential burn permits on September 1, 2022.

The fall burn season runs through September 30 for the City of Grand Junction, and through October 31 for the rest of Mesa County.

Residents can apply online for permits. More information about burn permits and how to track air quality conditions can be found on the Mesa County Public Health website.

