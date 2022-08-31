Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old

Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Reading City police are searching for Janae Kalia-Henry, 5 feet 1 inches tall and approximately 106 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City, Berks County at around 2 a.m. wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.

She was abducted by an unknown male who placed her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or call 911.

