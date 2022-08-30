Unseasonably warm weather challenges records this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Summer is standing its ground and not wanting to let go just yet. Much of this week will be unseasonably hot, and we’ll be hot enough to challenge record high temperatures on several afternoons.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be sunny with a few clouds over the higher terrain. We’ll cool from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM. We’ll cool into the 70s by about 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear and breezy at times. The low temperature by morning will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction and 57 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be mainly sunny and hot. We’re forecasting high temperatures near 96 degrees in Grand Junction and 91 degrees in Montrose. The record high temperatures for the date are 97 degrees at Grand Junction and 92 degrees at Montrose, so our forecasts are just one degree shy of tying the records for the date.

Records In Jeopardy All Week

We’ll be within a degree or two of records every day through Saturday before the biggest heat starts relaxing. Our last two 100-degree days on record happen on Thursday and Sunday at Grand Junction. While these records aren’t likely to be broken, we’ll be close enough to break a sweat. All of this happens with no rain except for maybe isolated showers or thunderstorms over the mountains.

Slow Cooling Starts Sunday

Slow cooling will follow Saturday, but Sunday and Monday will both still be in the mid-90s in the afternoons around Grand Junction with upper 80s to lower 90s around Montrose. The normal high temperatures are 88 at Grand Junction and 84 at Montrose as of August 29. “Normal” is defined using the average high temperatures over the past 30 years, and it changes a degree or two every few days. Long-range forecast trends strongly favor above-normal temperatures throughout the next two weeks, so the first half of September will be warm compared to the 30-year averages we use to define normal. It’s worth mentioning, however, that with a strong La Niña in play right now, above-normal temperatures are to be expected.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.