Record highs will be tested amid unseasonably warm weather this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Near-record warmth on Tuesday afternoon won’t be hurried to an end. The beginning of Autumn is just three weeks away, but Summer isn’t ready to let go. We’re likely to challenge record high temperatures every day through next Monday.

How Long Will This Heat Last?

High temperatures of 97-100 degrees are likely on both Wednesday and Thursday in the Grand Valley. We’ll be warm enough that record high temperatures will be tested. We’ll follow with more near-record warmth Thursday through Monday. There are signs that slightly cooler weather could arrive starting next Tuesday. Even then, however, we cool enough that we’re not in record territory but we’ll still be warmer than what climatology defines as normal.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear and warm. We’ll cool from mid-90s around 6 PM to upper 80s by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s just after 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction and 59 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be sunny and hot. The few clouds will mainly be over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees around Grand Junction and 92 degrees around Montrose. These high temperatures are within one degree of record high temperatures for the date in both cities.

Staying Dry Amid Decreasing Humidity

As we told you last week, the monsoon has been effectively shut down. As a result, this week will be dry across nearly the entire state. Even mountain showers and storms this week and this weekend will be scarce. The heat will cook, and the humidity is dropping, too. Make sure you stay well hydrated, especially if you’ll be outside and active in the heat.

