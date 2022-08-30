Man killed in Colorado mountains after “speed flying” crash

A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.
A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying.(ABC7 / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that’s similar to a paraglider.

The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to meet the victim in the Copper Mountain Resort parking lot, KUSA-TV reported. The victim had reportedly launched from Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

A search team from the Summit County Rescue Group found the victim with assistance from a helicopter and recovered his body. His canopy was found entangled with the broken-off top of a tree. The victim’s name has not been released.

