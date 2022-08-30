Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage

Debris from the vehicle are still present
Colorado National Monument
Colorado National Monument(KKCO)
By Cyndy Koures. and Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday.

Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.

The man’s identity, cause of death, and toxicology report have not been made public. Further information will be released as the investigation wraps up.

The wreckage of the vehicle has not been removed yet, and park officials ask for visitors not to stop in the area to see the wreck.

