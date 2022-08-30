Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Moonpie’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Moonpie!

Moonpie is a nine-year-old male Border Collie. Moonpie is a calm loving dog. He loves to get belly rubs and lay by your side. Moonpie walks great on a leash and is well mannered. He does great being around other dogs and children.

If you are looking for a dog who isn’t very high maintenance and is calm and well behaved, Moonpie is perfect for you.

If you are interested in adopting Moonpie contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

