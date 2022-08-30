UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. August 30 - CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - After a student was threatened at Clifton Elementary today, staff required all students be picked up face-to-face on school grounds, regardless if they would normally walk, ride a bus, or be driven home at the end of the day.

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Police state that Clifton Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an adult man threatened a student with what appeared to be a gun on school property.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated that an adult man entered school property, threatened one of the students with what appeared to be a gun, then left.

Authorities are opening an investigation into why the threat happened, but stated that it does not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public or the students of Clifton Elementary.

Officials say parents and staff were notified immediately that the school was in lockdown.

Police stated that no one was hurt.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in an issued statement, “Good on the kids for telling the teachers, and great on the school for contacting law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information regarding the incident, but the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they are available.

