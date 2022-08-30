UPDATE: Face-to-face pickup required at Clifton Elementary after lockdown

Police believe there is no current danger, despite a harrowing situation
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.
FILE - In this file photo dated April 6, 2021, students leave Clifton Elementary.(KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 4:20 p.m. August 30 - CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - After a student was threatened at Clifton Elementary today, staff required all students be picked up face-to-face on school grounds, regardless if they would normally walk, ride a bus, or be driven home at the end of the day.

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Police state that Clifton Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an adult man threatened a student with what appeared to be a gun on school property.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated that an adult man entered school property, threatened one of the students with what appeared to be a gun, then left.

Authorities are opening an investigation into why the threat happened, but stated that it does not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public or the students of Clifton Elementary.

Officials say parents and staff were notified immediately that the school was in lockdown.

Police stated that no one was hurt.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in an issued statement, “Good on the kids for telling the teachers, and great on the school for contacting law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information regarding the incident, but the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they are available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?
Mesa County gives state ultimatum
Mesa County gives state ultimatum
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to always lock your vehicles, hide...
Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County
Walmart logo
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
I-70 work on Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
Construction update for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel

Latest News

A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument has...
Judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
Colorado National Monument
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
The Denver Broncos' new owners have tabbed NFL International CEO Damani Leech as the team's new...
Broncos new president to put international expertise to use
(El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photos provided by the...
Medication considered for Colorado clinic shooting suspect