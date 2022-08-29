D51 Superintendent listening tour!

D-51 Superintendent listening tour!
D-51 Superintendent listening tour!(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 Superintendent Dr. Brian Hill wants you to know everything he planned for your students. So, District 51 is putting on a listening tour. The tour includes five opportunities to meet Hill in person to get to know him and ask any questions you may have about the current school year. The last two stops on the tour will be virtual with the later of the two being in Spanish.

Hill took over as Superintendent this year. He and his team developed a three step plan to better help students and staff. The plan is prepare and support students/staff and engage/support community members. District 51 spokesperson Emily Shockley said, “the idea is to get to know the community better. He’s been here for three years but this is a new role for him, so we thought it was a good time to get out in the community and meet people and just exchange ideas.”

For those interested in going to any of the listening days here is the schedule:

Sept. 1 - Best Slope Coffee, 129 N. Peach St., 8-9 a.m.

Sept. 10 - Kiln Coffee Bar, 326 Main St., 9-10 a.m.

Sept. 12 - Mt. Garfield Middle School, 3475 Front St., 4-5 p.m.

Sept. 13 - Career Center, 2935 North Ave., 12-1 p.m.

Sept. 15 - Basil T. Knight, 596 N. Westgate, 7-8 p.m.**

Sept. 21 - Zoom meeting in English, 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 26 - Zoom meeting in Spanish, 6-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County gives state ultimatum
Mesa County gives state ultimatum
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to always lock your vehicles, hide...
Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County
Walmart logo
Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers
I-70 work on Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
Construction update for Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel
Authorities in Arizona report Cheyenne Finney has been arrested on one count of child abuse.
Police: Mother arrested after child found outside in heat, covered in feces

Latest News

SummitWest Care
SummitWest Care hosts annual golf tournament fundraiser
Kids enjoy outdoor events.
Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant distributes $1.3 million
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the last few decades.
Garfield County shares input for wolf reintroduction
COVID-19 cases are dropping despite the anticipated increase from fall classes starting.
COVID-19 cases expected to decline through October